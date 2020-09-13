Colby Dobias, bottom right, of Gray takes a shot Sunday during the Honor the Fallen Disc Golf tournament at Dragan Field in Auburn. Fifteen professional disc golfers and 47 amateurs participated in the tournament that raises funds for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument that will be installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Brandon Pelletier of the Veterans Alliance of Maine said he had to shut down registration after receiving such a strong response to the event. Gold Star Mother Joyce Richmond said the goal is to raise $10,000 to $12,000 to make the monument a reality. Donations can be made to the L&A Veterans Council. University of New England students Kyle Birgmann, top, and Jack DuPont, center, played the round with Dobias. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Brandon Pelletier of the Veterans Alliance of Maine made the trophy that was awarded Sunday to the Honor the Fallen Disc Golf tournament champion. Pelletier organized the tournament to raise funds for the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument that will be installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Pellitier said Dragan Field owner Josh Connell did not charge Pelletier to host the tournament at the disc golf course in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal