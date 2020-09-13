Sunday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: The Tuscan Grand Prix, Mugello Circuit, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
1 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.
FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike: Day 2, Millville, N.J.
CYCLING
7 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 109 miles
GOLF
8:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Final Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (taped)
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR Atlanta at Washington (12:30 p.m.)
1:10 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Tampa Bay
2 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
4 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego
8 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Miami at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Minnesota
4:05 p.m.
CBS — LA Chargers at Cincinnati
4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at New Orleans
8:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at LA Rams
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
NBC — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
RODEO
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Ariat Invitational, First Interstate Arena, Billings, Mont. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion
10 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
NBCSN — FA WSL: Arsenal at West Ham United (taped)
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men’s Final, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Monday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

