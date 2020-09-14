JAY — Selectpersons agreed Monday to have about 200 town-owned catch basins cleaned, the scales at the Transfer Station fixed and four sewer pump stations upgraded.

The large scales that a vehicle drives over to weigh a load at the Transfer Station were installed by Mettler Toledo Scales of Ohio about 27 years ago, John Johnson, public works director, said. The scales have received little maintenance over the years.

The scales were checked out recently and they were not working, Johnson said. A load cell was replaced and the scales worked again. All the other load cells are also the same age as that one.

Mettler would fix the scales for a cost of $22,962, which will include new wiring and 10 new load cells, and comes with a 10-year warranty. A lower cost estimate of $14,700 from the company would not include replacement all of the cells, Johnson said.

Board Chairman Terry Bergeron said he would prefer to have all of the load cells replaced. The other selectpersons agreed.

In another public works matter, Johnson provided the board with three price quotes to clean out the approximately 200 catch basins on town roads. The prices ranged from $60 a catch basin to $75 per catch basin.

The basins have not been cleaned for five or six years, Johnson said.

The board opted to go with the low price given by TGP Enterprises Inc., Downeast Supervac of Carmel.

Selectpersons also voted to authorize Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt to spend up to $22,500 from a reserve account, if necessary, to upgrade four sewer pump stations. A quote from Stultz Electric of Portland is for $18,462.76 to level controllers and sending units and new motor starters for each of the four stations, Holt said.

Jim Sorenson of Dirigo Engineering in Fairfield, who the town has used for about 30 years, will do the installations. The cost for his labor and miscellaneous additional materials will be $4,000 or less, Holt said.

Holt received another quote for $30,012, which did not include new motor starters and installation.

The reserve money would be used, if necessary, to balance the sewer budget at the end of 2020-21.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere also informed the board that the town’s insurance company that inspects different buildings each year, noticed some cracking in the walls in the two bays at the fire station in Chisholm Village. She is reaching out to structural engineers to get cost estimates to do an inspection.

