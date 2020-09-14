Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Pittsburgh at NY Giants
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Denver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at KT
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

