FREEPORT — Wolfe’s Neck Center for Agriculture & the Environment will host an online Farm to Easel Invitational Art Auction from Thursday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 20. Over 40 local artists have submitted works of all mediums around the theme of their relationship with climate change and what they most want to protect. In addition to art, various farm experiences, local offerings and private workshops and dinners will be up for bid.

All proceeds from the event support research initiatives, training for new farmers and programming that highlights the connection between what people eat and the impact it has on the planet.

Participating artists include: Linda Bail, Kate Bergquist, Mary Berry, Lisa Blanchard, Emily Blaschke, John Bowdren, Catherine Breer, Brooke Chornyak, Sharon Culf-Gorman, Sukie Curtis, Ali Filippelli, Claudette Gamache, Margaret Gerding, Kaspar Heinrici, Julie Howison, Anne Ireland, Diana Johnson, Judy Kane, Amy Kustra, Dennis Landis, Winky Lewis, Julie Marion, Susan Matthews, Susan Metters, Kerry Michaels, Jack Montgomery, Lily Montgomery, Vanessa Nesvig, Arthur Nichols, Anne Niles, Liz Prescott, Leah Puro, Diane Racine, Art Schaefer, Ineke Schair, Judy Segal, Caitlin Shetterly, Brian Towne, Katrina Van Dusen, Jan Pieter van Voorst van Beest, Andrea van Voorst van Beest, Mary Wade, Randall Wade Thomas, Addison Wagner, Marilyn Welch, Will Wheeler, Lucinda White and Catherine Worthington.

To register and view items up for bid visit https://events.handbid.com/auctions/WNC-farm-to-easel. Bidding opens at noon Thursday, Sept. 17, and closes at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20. More information about the auction can be found at www.wolfesneck.org/art-auction. Wolfe’s Neck Center is at 184 Burnett Road.

