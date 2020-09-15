FARMINGTON – Ethelyn Joan DeSandre, 85, of Farmington, died peacefully, Friday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2020 at Edgewood Rehab and Living Center where she had resided for the last several years.She was born in Machias, March 25, 1935, the 4th of seven children of Arnold and Ruth (Kenney) Sprague. She was a graduate of Machias High School and later earned a teaching degree at the Washington State Teachers College in Machias. She lived on Norton Hill in Strong for nearly 50 years and after a stroke, moved to Farmington near her daughter for two years before entering the nursing care facility. She was a hard-worker and worked at the Strong Children’s Home, providing care to many disabled children.In her retirement, she continued to assist those who required in-home health care. Ethelyn was very community minded and supported as many events as she was able. She was the kind of person that if she saw something that was needed doing, she would be sure that it was done. She was also very generous, donating to countless nonprofit organizations. Ethelyn was active in the Narrow Gauge Quilters Club, the Strong Extension, and was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.She was married to Raymond DeSandre for many years. Though the marriage ended in divorce, she had the good fortune of having five children. She enjoyed traveling around the country visiting her children and grandchildren as often as she could. Family and friends were very important to her and she will be remembered for sending many cards, gifts, and creating a variety of healthy treats for all.She is loved by her family; five children; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with two more arriving soon; and three siblings; She was predeceased by a twin sister and two older brothers.Family and friends are invited to graveside services on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 3:30 pm at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington where Covid-19 guidelines will be observed with social distancing and the use of masks.Memories and photos may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.In lieu of flowers,the family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in her memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at http://www.stjude.org