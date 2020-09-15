LEWISTON – Bruce, as he was commonly known, passed from this earth on Sept. 8, 2020. He was born on March 4, 1933 in Lewistown, Pa. to Rachel (Steele) and William James McKinley. He was raised and educated in Queens, New York City.

During the Korean war he joined the Army and served as a Vertical Control Officer in an artillery battalion with the Third Infantry Division, stationed in central Korea at what is now the D.M.Z. After leaving Korea, he was assigned to the First Cavalry Division in Japan. When returning home, he continued his education. In 1963 he married Helen McKechnie in Garden City New York. Bruce worked as a computer operator and programmer/analyst in N.Y.C. for Western Electric Company and then Franklin National Bank. They resided in Seaford, Long Island until 1970 when they relocated to Maine.

Bruce joined Central Power Company as a Senior Systems Analyst and helped develop computer systems for C.M.P. and Maine Yankee. In the 1980’s he obtained a master’s degree in individual counseling from the University of Southern Maine and in 1987 was promoted to the position of Director of Employee Assistance for both C.M.P. and Maine Yankee. He was a member of the Park Avenue Methodist Church in Auburn, the Sons of the American Revolution, a Mason, and a life member of Mensa.

He is survived by his wife Helen of 57 years; three daughters, Elizabeth Lizotte and husband Bill of Massachusetts, Christine Smith and husband Shaun of Buffalo, NY, and Alison Sampson and husband Todd of Auburn, Maine. He is also survived by ten grandchildren; Mallory Smith and husband Tobey Tozier, Eric Lizotte and wife Talia, Connor Smith, Kevin Lizotte, Jared Lizotte, Cayley Smith, Mack Sampson, Will Sampson, Macey Smith, and Hannah Sampson. Survivors include his sister Sallie Nelson, husband Jim and their children Lisa and Bruce “Ward” Nelson, all of Virginia.

He was a great man that will be missed by all, yes indeed. A private gathering for immediate family will be held and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date.

Online condolences can be found at http://www.advantageportland.com

In lieu of flowers please do a kind deed for someone

