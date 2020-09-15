MINOT – Coreen Frances Robert, 70, of Minot, passed away peacefully at her home with her husband and daughter by her side.

Coreen, or V as she commonly went by, was predeceased by her parents, Florence and Francis McGuire, her stepmothers, Marilyn and Helen McGuire; her sister, Donna Small, her brother, Michael McGuire. She was also predeceased by her mother-in-law, Joanne Robert and father-in-law Camille Robert.

Coreen is survived by her loving husband, Norm, who she left a note behind stating “To my husband, when we get to the end of our lives together, the house we had, the cars we had, the things we possessed won’t matter. What will matter is that I had you and you had me. ”

She also leaves behind her daughter, Cheryl Robert, who she loved very much and was proud of everyday; her granddaughter, Coreen Marilyn Lord; her great-granddaughter, Presleigh Jo Lord and her grandson-in-law, Joshua Lord; brother, Steve McGuire and sister, Jeanne Hosmar. She was incredible happy to see her granddaughter get married and to see her great-granddaughter, Presleigh.

Coreen grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn schools. She met and married the love of her life, Norm in 1973. Together they built a successful real estate business and family traveling as often as they could.

Coreen loved her greyhounds, bird watching, Legos, reading, horses, rug hooking, collecting stamps, Star Trek, playing computer games, where one of her names was Red. She also loved watching and attending Red Sox games with her husband and watching the Patriots. Most of all she LOVED family game night on the third of each month. Her favorite holiday was Thanksgiving which she hosted for 45 years.

Online condolences can be left for Coreen’s family at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

Coreen is going to be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn. Services will be private.

