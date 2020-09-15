GRAY – Dorothy L. Fortier of Gray passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020, surrounded by family. Dottie, as she preferred to be called, was born in Portland on Sept. 24 1950, the daughter of Jens and Clara (Hamilton) Peterson.Dottie attended the Gray area schools and graduated from Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. Dottie lived and worked in the Gray area throughout her entire life. She was especially fond of her friends she made while working at the Walmart store in Windham.Dottie leaves behind her husband, Fred L. Fortier Jr., her son Sanford Farmer, both of Gray, her stepdaughter Sophia J. Kilgore (Dennis) of Palm Bay, Fla., her stepsons Fred L. Fortier III (Joanne) of Waterford, and Timothy Fortier (Licia) of Norway. Dottie also leaves behind her grandchildren Christopher D. Ashley, Alivia Farmer; great-grandson Christopher E. Ashley; along with many nieces and nephews. Dottie was predeceased by her parents; and brothers Robert and Peter Peterson.A graveside service will be held on Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Otisfield.