OGUNQUIT — Ogunquit Playhouse and its new Arts Colony theater education center have unveiled 14 new courses and workshops for the fall semester. Professional teaching artists from Broadway, National tours and leading regional theaters lead the diverse set of programming, designed for online delivery to groups of 10, to ensure students receive the individual time and attention the work deserves.

Fall semester online and phone registration began last week and is available at OgunquitPlayhouse.org and through the box office at 207-646-5511. Pricing and additional details are available on the website. There are 10 spots available for each program.

Ages 7 to 9, “The Broadway Experience” featuring Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh” and “101 Dalmatians”: From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 30 to Nov. 18. Learn scenes and songs from two of Disney’s favorite children’s shows, with a focus on diction and projection, singing, theater games and creative movement.

“Broadway Newcomers!”: From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Oct. 3 to 24. Instructors will teach scenes and songs from popular Broadway musicals, with a focus on collaboration, taking direction and skill building in a safe and caring environment.

Ages 10 to 12, “The Broadway Experience” featuring Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “Beauty and the Beast”: From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17. Learn scenes and songs from two of Disney’s most beloved animated classics, with a focus on diction and projection, singing, theater games and creative movement. A Broadway performer will visit two of the classes.

Broadway Here We Come!: From 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Oct. 3 to 24. Instructors will guide students to select scenes and songs from popular Broadway musicals, with a focus on collaboration, taking direction and skill building in a safe and caring environment.

Ages 13 to 17, “The Broadway Experience” featuring “Les Misérables” and “Hamilton”: From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 28 to Nov. 18. Learn scenes and songs from “Les Misérables” and “Hamilton” while working outside the classroom with other students to gain collaboration and time management skills. The emphasis is on character development and ensemble, building skills and techniques to enhance the “Actor’s Tool Box.” A Broadway performer will visit two of the classes.

Improvisation and Play Writing: From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 1 to Nov. 19. Discover the seed and inspiration of storytelling through improvisation, while exploring source material to create an original short play. A professional playwright will visit two of the classes.

“The Broadway Cabaret”: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 3 to Nov. 7. Instructors will guide students to choose songs and monologues from popular Broadway shows, while encouraging work to continue outside of class, building collaboration and time management skills. An emphasis will be placed on character development, through acting exercises, techniques and skills. A Broadway performer will visit two of the classes.

Ages 16 to 21, Broadway Guest Star Workshops: From 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday throughout October and November. Students have the opportunity to explore a variety of theater production elements from leading industry professionals from Broadway. Workshops taught by stars and creatives from the Playhouse stage, include Angie Schworer, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jelani Remy, Holly Anne Devlin and Jeffry Denman. No experience is necessary and all are welcome.

