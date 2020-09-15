OGUNQUIT – Ogunquit Playhouse and Mainestreet nightclub are joining to present an online collaboration, “Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse,” a free hour-long virtual benefit featuring playhouse stars and Broadway veterans in a cabaret-style celebration of the Ogunquit Playhouse at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

For years, Mainestreet and Ogunquit Playhouse have collaborated on “Broadway Gives Back,” a series of high-energy evenings featuring show tunes and jam sessions from cast and crew in a cabaret setting, generating thousands of dollars for local charitable and service organizations. This year, the community is returning the favor with a benefit concert helping to bridge a $3.5 million financial gap until Ogunquit Playhouse is able to return for its 2021 season with the fantastic shows audiences have loved for 88 years.

“Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse” is a star-studded night of music and memories, live streamed from both the Ogunquit Playhouse stage with Executive Artistic Director Bradford T. Kenney, and from Mainestreet’s cabaret room with drag co-hostess Minerva Maine.

Together they’ll welcome the musical stylings of Broadway and Playhouse stars, including F. Michael Haynie and Sydney Morton (Quasimodo and Esmeralda in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”), Reed Campbell and Michele Ragusa (Cheech and Helen in “Bullets Over Broadway”), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (“Smokey Joe’s Cafe”), Lindsay Roberts (Sarah in “Ragtime”) Matthew Marks and William Selby (Felicia and Bernadette in “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”) and Amanda LaVergne and Joey Sorge (Billie and Jimmy in “Nice Work If You Can Get It”). Extra special guest stars will include Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Hal Linden, Grandpa in “Grumpy Old Men,” and star of the hit television series “Barney Miller”.

The COVID-19 closures have seriously impacted the theatrical community, and theaters will be some of the last businesses to reopen their doors for the safety and security of both patrons and performers. Generous support during this time has enabled the playhouse to create innovative solutions in delivering outdoor entertainment opportunities, as well as new digital content to keep audiences connected to an art form that means so much to so many.

To watch live and participate in “Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse,” visit the Ogunquit Playhouse website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. Throughout the concert, the audience will be able to share memories and messages of support, as well as make donations via text, phone and online. For those unable to join live, the video will be archived. For more information on “Broadway Gives Back to the Playhouse,” visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org/broadway-gives-back.

Ogunquit Playhouse, a nonprofit organization listed on the National Historic Register, is on Rte. 1. For more information, visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org.

