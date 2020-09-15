WINTHROP — Retired forester and game warden Kim Millick will give a virtual presentation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Bailey Library as part of a yearlong series celebrating Maine’s bicentennial that explores outdoor recreation in Maine. The public is invited to attend via Zoom by visiting baileylibrary.org/athome and navigating to the “Virtual Events” tab. For help, email Director Richard Fortin at [email protected]

Millick will speak about her book, “Rookie Warden,” which brings the lives of officers, woodsmen and offenders into focus as it explores a distinct form of law enforcement through the eyes of a fictionalized narrator.

Millick studied natural resources at the University of Wisconsin and got her start in environmental law enforcement in Portage County, Wisconsin. She has extensive experience in protecting and regulating natural habitats and renewable resources and wilderness protection.

Millick was hired in 1976 as one of the first women to be a game warden. Working nights, holidays and weekends as a conservation warden in the outdoors of central Wisconsin, she was introduced to elements of the harshest cold, the darkest nights and the sweetest spring days.

Millick will discuss not only the events in her career as a warden, but also later as a forester in the great North Woods of Maine.

