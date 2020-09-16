“Everything old is new again.” Have you ever heard that phrase? Even palazzo pants are making a comeback and if you are too young to remember them, (lucky you!) you will think they are something new! See, when you least expect it, something creeps back into our culture and it becomes “trendy” or “avant garde,” when in fact, it is just something old…that is new again!

How does this relate to cooking in my California kitchen? I am giving you a recipe today that you will make in a cast iron skillet. Whoa! Cast iron cooking has been around since wagon trains. This is old school that has been brought into the limelight and for good reason, it works, is easy and the results are delicious!

But first: before you begin cooking in a new cast iron skillet you must season it a few times with oil and heat. Let it cool, wipe with paper towels, repeat. Do this a few times to season your pan and you’ll be good to go! Here is a very easy recipe for dinner tonight! Bon Appetit!

Pork Chops with Rosemary Truffle Sauce

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons olive oil

4 bone in 1 inch thick pork chops

3 medium shallots, chopped

12 oz. cremini mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

⅔ cup half and half

2 Tablespoons truffle butter

Salt and pepper

Prepare:

1.Season pork chops all over with salt and pepper. Heat oil in cast iron skillet until hot, not smoking.

2. Cook pork chops for 3 minutes per side until cooked.

3. Remove pork chops to plate, keep warm. Reduce heat in pan to medium and pour off excess fat.

4. Add shallots, rosemary and ½ teaspoon of salt to pan. Cook 5 minutes.

5. Stir in half and half and butter. Nestle pork chops in sauce and cook until creamy, about 5 minutes. Voila!

