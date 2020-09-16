The Westbrook Fire Department is assessing a landslide that completely blocked the Presumpscot River Wednesday afternoon and could threaten nearby water and gas mains.

The landslide was discovered late Wednesday morning when people saw trees moving near the river. The landslide, located directly behind Les Wilson & Sons at 161 Warren Ave., blocked the river, fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said early Wednesday afternoon. The landslide is near the Sappi mill.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that remains in effect until 11 p.m. and the mayor declared a state of emergency.

“River levels behind the slide are rapidly rising. Expect water levels upstream of the landslide to continue to rise. Downstream of the slide, sudden changes in river level are possible if the slide breaks,” the weather service said.

The river appeared to be at least partially flowing through the area by 2:30 p.m. although it was unclear how much the level had risen behind the landslide.

Mayor Michael Foley declared a state of emergency in the city following the landslide. He said the city is working with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, US Army Corps of Engineers, Sappi and other agencies to address the situation. An emergency operations center has been established, he said.

Foley asked people not to attempt to go to the area to view the damage.

Turcotte said crews were on scene Wednesday afternoon assessing the potential flood impact. They are also assessing the possible impact to a nearby 60-inch water main and a 16-inch gas main.

“We’re still trying to assess everything,” Turcotte said two hours after the landslide was discovered.

There were no reported injuries and there are no impacts to roads in the area, Turcotte said.

Chris Wilson, owner of Les Wilson and Sons, an excavating contractor, said the slide began around 9 or 9:30 a.m. and consumed piles of aggregate he was keeping on his lot.

Wilson said his property extends back toward the river from Warren Avenue, but the property line stops before the river. Sappi and the Portland Water District own the land closest to the river, he said.

“After their land failed, my land and the neighbor’s land followed,” Wilson said. “A lot of money went over the edge,” he said, referring to the wasted material.

The sliding earth eventually consumed one pile of dirt and half of a second pile, and dragged a metal building and some equipment with it. Cracks in the earth were visible in Wilson’s equipment yard near the edge of the slide.

Mike Maples, who rents a garage nearby and went to the site of the slide Wednesday afternoon, said that decades ago, the area that is occupied by Les Wilson And Sons used to be a large, natural drainage ravine that led to the river. But over the years, Maples said, Wilson back filled into the ravine, reclaiming more space.

“That used to be a big ditch and they filled it in,” Maples said.

Another witness, Jeremy Tardif, who was working on a job site finisingh a concrete foundation that overlooks the area, said a bucket loader on the Wilson property was dumping buckets of earth on top of a large pile before the slide.

“The next thing you know, you see everything moving and it kept going,” Tardif said. “The bank kept moving and moving.”

This story will be updated.

