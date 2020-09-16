HARRISON – Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Harrison lost an icon. Henry A. Hudson Jr. / H1 / Old Man Henry passed away after a sudden illness at Maine Medical Center. Henry believed in working hard but playing harder and that it was his way or the highway.

Henry was born in Salem, Mass. March 12, 1947, attended Bridgton High School and Fryeburg Academy, graduating in 1965. Henry received a degree in Chemical Engineering Pulp and Paper from the University of Maine Orono in 1969. Henry founded his company, Henry’s Concrete Construction in Connecticut in 1972 before moving the operation to Harrison in 1977. Henry believed in civil service, he chaired and participated in many community events from politics, Harrison Old Home Days, Harrison Friendly Riders and many others. Handwritten notes from his time as Director of Ski Patrol and the Race program at Shawnee Peak continue to adorn offices.

Henry was Captain of the Henry Every and could be found in Boothbay Harbor every weekend from May through October.

Predeceased by parents, Dr. Henry A Hudson, Margaret Hudson and father-in-law, Ed Martin.

Survived by wife, Nancy Hudson; children, Henry A. Hudson III (Jamie), Kari-Lynn Wright (Christopher), Jenny Record-Grover (Casey), Linsey Record (Alison); siblings, Peter Hudson (Peg), Debra Fits (Lucian), Lorna Cook (Tim); mother-in-law, Beverly Martin; and nine grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at Chandler Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Bridgton, Friday, Sept. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Harrison Village Cemetery Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. Masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Harrison Friendly Riders

P.O. Box 817

Harrison, ME 04040