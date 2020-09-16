TURNER – Ryan C. Toothaker, 39, of Turner passed away unexpectedly, Sept. 13, 2020 at Maine Medical Center.

He leaves behind his son, Colin Toothaker of North Yarmouth; mother, Doris Merrill and Robert of Turner, father, Greg Toothaker and Nancy of Sabattus; brother, James Toothaker and Shawna of Sabattus; uncle, Ronald Michaud and Gisele, uncle, Robert Lauze and Sharon, aunt, Diane Roy and Paul; many nieces, nephews and cousins; grandmother, Lucienne Beaulieu.

Ryan is predeceased by his stepfather, Donald Webster; grandparents, Roe and Sarah Toothaker; Savannah Russell, mother of Colin.

Ryan’s favorite pastime was watching football, hockey and fishing. He was employed at Panolam.

A graveside burial will be at a later date at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

