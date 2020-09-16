• Nathan Allen Peoples, 43, of 1234 Littlehale Road, Andover on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence reckless conduct, criminal mischief and violation of condition of release, 5:14 p.m. on Friday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alexander Ojeda, 40, of 160 West Bethel Road, Bethel on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violation of condition of release, 5:02 p.m. Monday in Waterford by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kasey Adam Downs, 30, of 49 Winterbrook Road, Mechanic Falls on two charges of failure to appear in court on criminal summons, 6:23 p.m. on Monday.

• Tyler J. Giambattista, 24, of 45 Kerr St., Rumford on a charge of violation of condition of release, 7:29 p.m. Monday at Oxford County Jail by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jennie Marie Friree, 41, of 223 Paris Hill Road, South Paris on charges of domestic violence stalking and criminal trespass, 9:39 a.m. on Tuesday.

• John E. Snowman, 44, of 21 Meadowbrook Terrace, Dixfield on domestic violence assault, 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday in Dixfield by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Stephanie L. Fournier, 42, of 113 Cheryl Lane, Oxford on charges of failure to appear after bail and fugitive from justice, 2:17 a.m. on Wednesday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: