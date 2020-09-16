LIVERMORE FALLS — A candelight vigil sponsored by George Bunten American Legion Post 10 to remember the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, drew almost 60 people.

“Thank you for coming. It’s so easy for us to move on and not think about it. It’s so easy to forget,” Past Commander Donald Simoneau said Friday, Sept. 11. “The candles are a symbol, the idea that each candle represents something or someone we have lost.”

Tonight we are remembering the 2,977 men and women who lost their lives on September 11, he added.

Led by Past Commander John Dube, the Veterans of Foreign Wars color guard presented the colors.

“I ask you to keep quiet with your candles going for 15 minutes. It’s the least we can do to remember and never forget,” Simoneau said.

During those 15 minutes, members of the Jay and Livermore Fire Departments, the Livermore Falls Police Department, veterans and community members stood or sat still. Most had a hand curved around their candle to prevent it being blown out by the wind.

The VFW color guard again presented the colors.

Michael Adcock with the Livermore Falls Police Department and others saluted while Paul Harnden, of Jay, played Taps.

“In 15 minutes on September 11, 2001, the amount of time we just sat here quietly, 500 men and women lost their lives,” Simoneau said. “Some of those people suffered for hours.

“It’s hard for us to sit still for 15 minutes.”

filed under: