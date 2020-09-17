To the Editor:

As a 20-year resident of Norway on North Pond, I am involved in efforts to preserve our pond. Having elected leaders also committed to clean air and water is very important. I want a candidate in the State Senate who will do the best job fighting for and preserving the natural beauty of our state. For me, it’s Katey Branch.

Katey cares deeply about our environment and knows the value of community. She created the Alan Day Community Garden in Norway and has worked to preserve farmland. Katey is a good listener who is not afraid to reach out to and work with people who have different views to get things done.

I am tired of politics as usual in Augusta. I want a leader who is an independent thinker not beholden to special interests. Please join me in voting for Katey Branch for Senate in District 19.

Dorothy Raymond

Norway

