To the Editor:

Too many people are not taking the pandemic seriously. The “Trump Virus” is killing Americans at warp speed. Trump’s refusal to heed the advise of medical and scientific experts and mock those that do is sending the wrong signal. As the Apex leader of this country, Trump has a duty and responsibility to lead by example and wear a damn mask! Instead the nincompoop hides the truth from the public by playing down the seriousness of this virus (compares it with the common flu) and promotes quack theories like injecting bleach. That’s the advise given from a self proclaimed “stable genius”.

What’s most disturbing is that he has a cult following, as dedicated to him as the poor fools who drank the cyanide Kool-Aid served up by cult preacher Jim Jones,who poisoned 918 loyal followers at Jonestown, Guyana. Remember, Trump has declared himself “the chosen one” while speaking to reporters in August of 2019.

It’s no coincidence the United States has managed this crisis worse than any other country in the world (it’s not even close). We have the most deaths (191,789) and the most total cases (6.2 million). In spite of this stark reality, Trump continues to brag and self congratulate himself with having done a tremendous job. The voting public can now do a tremendous job and vote this fool out of office along with his republican enablers in Congress. November 3rd can’t get hear soon enough!

Until we have a safe and approved vaccine, we can only mask up, social distance and avoid crowded space, i.e. a Trump rally.

Ernest Martin

Norway

