To the Editor:

The Bethel Area CROP Hunger Walk is going virtual this year. Proceeds go to support the local food pantry and efforts around the world to reduce those suffering from lack of food.

West Parish Congregational Church (WPCC) sponsors the CROP Hunger Walk. It will be run virtually from now until September 27. Families are encouraged to take their walks around town, or on their favorite trail. Take some pictures or a video and submit them to share your walk. Wear CROP t-shirts or carry signs. Let folks know you are working to stamp out hunger. Images can be sent to Jane Chandler [email protected] Some will be posted on Facebook, some on the WPCC web site, and some shared during church services.

The CROP Hunger Walks donations are usually given as an amount walked per mile, with the walks generally being 3 miles in length. However, this year all donations are accepted and can be given on-line at www.crophungerwalk.org. Go to the web site, then search for Bethel Area CROP Hunger Walk and select donate and/or register. Donations can also be mailed to West Parish Church, PO Box 23, Bethel 04237 or given to a member of the WPCC World Service Committee.

Help stamp out hunger, share your virtual CROP walk.

Henrietta List

WPCC World Service Committee

Bethel

