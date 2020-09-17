Hubble is not happy living inside in a kennel. She would rather be living her life outside where she can have a purpose in life.

Three year old Hubble needs a job. She is a perfect candidate for Responsible Pet Care’s Barn Buddy program.

Barn Buddies are cats that are adopted in pairs for the purpose of chasing away unwanted critters in the barn. In return for their hard work they receive from their owners food, water and a warm place to live.

The shelter often hears stories from people that have Barn Buddies about how the cats have become an important part of their day. Often they will socialize from a distance. A few have even become house cats.

Hubble will be very happy living in a situation that does not require her to be a social cat, but still feel secure that her needs are being met.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org.

Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC.

For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

