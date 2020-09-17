To the Editor:

One of the missions of Second Congregational Church, UCC of Norway’s mission program was the Free Supper that we provided each month for our community. When the decision had to be made to close the building during the COVID-19 recommendations, we decided that we needed to find a way to help our community during these challenging times. So thinking outside the box, we decided that even though our building was closed – our church was not! So we developed a plan to provide drive-thru meals and decided that there was a need to do it weekly. Over the 17 weeks that we provided the weekly Monday drive-thru meals, we were able to provide over 2600 meals! A special thank you for the help provided by Happi Chicks Bakery, Saints Hill Farm and the team who came every week to cook the meal, bake the cookies, clean up, and package and hand out meals and provide traffic control. On behalf of the Second Congregational Church, UCC of Norway, I would like to thank our community and members for their support of these meals that our church was able to provide over the spring and summer.

The church is now transitioning back to our monthly meals that will be held on the third Friday of the month. The meals will continue to be drive-thru and will be handed out starting at 5:00 p.m. until the meals are gone. Until we can meet safely back together in our dining room, the drive-thru option will continue. Our next meal will be Friday, September 18. Watch for our signs by the church where we will announce the monthly meal and we always have a vegetarian option available. We look forward to seeing you at the drive-thru!

Pam Davison

Moderator

Second Congregational Church, UCC

Norway

filed under: