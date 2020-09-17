Most Mainers know how important our state’s natural resources are to our sense of self and to our economy. From our coastal fishing towns to our densely wooded state parks, the relationship Mainers have with the earth is part of what makes our state so special.

After watching last week’s U.S. Senate debate, I know I am not alone in my desire to protect Maine’s natural resources. That is why I will be voting for Sara Gideon this November.

Sara laid out a clear plan when it comes to dealing with climate change here in Maine. She knows that we need to act now to reduce carbon emissions and increase renewable energy sources. And she knows that we need to do this all while creating jobs and protecting Maine’s most vulnerable communities.

Sara knows what it will take to preserve Maine’s economy and natural beauty, and she is ready to put in the work to do so as our senator.

Krishan Verma, Lewiston