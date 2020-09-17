NORWAY — Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is offering a new virtual fitness class for seniors, every Friday from 9-10 a.m. Try a virtual class offered by Erin Girzone, owner of Good Health is a Habit and find out how good it feels to move your body and have fun! From young to old, beginners to seasoned exercisers, Erin makes the goals of getting stronger, healthier and more confident in yourself, accessible to all. If you have small exercise hand weights, have them available. If not, you can put two soup cans in each of two Hannaford type grocery bags – these make a great substitute! E-mail [email protected] to register.

filed under: