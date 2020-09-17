CANTON – Benjamin F. Copeland, 96, the oldest resident of Canton, went home to be with the Lord after a short battle with acute myeloid leukemia, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 21, 1924 in Albion, the son of John Copeland and Francis (Higgins) Copeland. Ben attended school in Albion.

On June 30, 1973, in Auburn, he married Judy (Corliss) Chambers. He worked through the years in the shoe shops in the Lewiston/Auburn area. He taught Sunday school for many years, played the piano and organ, and participated in church plays. He was a member of the Victory Christian Church in Livermore. He enjoyed baking apple pies, working on cars, and making puzzles.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Copeland of Canton; his daughters, Nancy Mason and husband Robert of Fayette, Maggie Libby and husband Robert of Windham, and Pam Marquis and husband Michael of Auburn, sons, Gary Copeland and wife Sue of Fayette, David of Jay, Dan and his wife Patty of Iowa, and Raymond Copeland and wife Trish of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Stephen Copeland; brother, John Copeland, sister, Roberta Copeland; and great-granddaughter, Annette.

He was loved by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sept. 20 at Victory Christian Church, 1680 Federal Road, Livermore. Visitation 4 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 17 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Interment, Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 108, Canton.