REGION — SAD 44 students returned to the classroom Wednesday, with a different look. All students were masked and staff helped ensure six-foot social distancing was followed. Principals from Telstar, Crescent Park School and Woodstock Elementary all said the first week of school went well, given the circumstances.

“I was very pleased with the start of school and proud of the efforts of our staff and students. The kids did a great job with their masks and were pleased to be back in school and with their friends,” Telstar Principal Mark Kenney said. “The half days to start were a big help. We continue to make adjustments with morning arrival and dismissal, meal delivery and simultaneously delivering instruction in person and remote. It is not perfect, but everyone is working hard and doing their best. I hope the weather holds out so we can continue to use the fields and tents to allow for more outside time and mask breaks for both staff and students.”

“We are off to a fabulous start of the school year. Our in-person students are energized and excited to be back,” CPS Principal Tanya Arsenault said. “They have done an excellent job wearing their masks and following our physical distancing protocols. Our remote learners have been engaging in virtual sessions with their class. Our staff, students and families all worked incredibly hard to ensure this transition went as smooth as possible for all.”

“The first three days of school went smoothly. Students and their families seemed to adjust to the new routines well,” Woodstock Principal Jessica Wilkes said. “Students did well wearing masks and we had plenty on hand for anyone needing one or needing to replace one at any point in the day. Beginning the year with half days was helpful in getting students used to wearing the masks. We are also making use of our outdoor classroom spaces in order to get students outside more during the day.”

