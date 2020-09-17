Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Miami
4 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco
7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles