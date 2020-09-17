Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Duke

8 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech

CYCLING

6:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

NESN — Boston at Miami

4 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco

7 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh

10 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NFL FOOTBALL

8:20 p.m.

NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:50 p.m.

FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Early Friday

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda

KBO BASEBALL

5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Lotte at LG

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

