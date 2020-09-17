Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA: The Bush’s Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Duke
8 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Florida State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — The Citadel at Virginia Tech
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
NESN — Boston at Miami
4 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco
7 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
10 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NBCSN — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 p.m.
FS2 — Copa do Brasil: Botafogo vs. Vasco da Gama, 4th Round, Olympic Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Early Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
