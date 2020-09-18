CMMC offering diabetes management program

LEWISTON — An Outpatient Diabetes Self-Management Program, informing and empowering those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease, will take place at Central Maine Medical Center, 12 High St., Lower Level, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

During the classes, participants will cover:

• An overview of diabetes, complications, hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

• Medications for diabetes.

• Diabetes process and treatment options.

• Goal setting and problem-solving.

• Nutrition management: meal plans, carbohydrate counting and dining out guidelines.

For more information, to make an appointment or sign up for the program, call 207-795-7520.

Neighborhood Watch to meet in Auburn

AUBURN — The Neighborhood Watch group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church.

Library to host Bargain Book Sale

NEW SHARON — The Jim Ditzler Memorial Library, 37 Library Road, will hold a Bargain Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. There will be fiction, nonfiction, westerns, children’s books, large print, DVDs and audio books. Proceeds of the sale will be used to benefit the library programs.

KVCC offering Flex Start Semester

FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Valley Community College (KVCC) is offering a Flex Start Semester beginning Sept. 21, for students who either missed the beginning of the fall 2020 semester or would like to get a jump start on their spring semester courses.

Flex Start courses, running from Sept. 21 to Dec. 12, offer a shorter course term as an opportunity to fit into a wider range of student schedules. Courses are charged at the college’s standard rate of $96 a credit hour and may be free for qualified high school students.

To view a full list of courses available, visit https://www.kvcc.me.edu/flexstart/. For more information about KVCC’s academic programs, visit https://www.kvcc.me.edu/academics/information/programs-of-study/. To apply to KVCC, prospective students can visit https://www.kvcc.me.edu/admissions-financial-aid/admissions/apply/ or contact the enrollment team at [email protected]

Rumford Public Library Friends holding book sale

RUMFORD — The Friends of the Rumford Public Library annual book sale looks a little different this year, but the books are plentiful. Due to the library closure, staff had the opportunity to weed books from the collections, clearing space to shelve new books that arrive regularly.

This year, the sale, which usually takes place in the summer, is being held upstairs in the main area of the library now through Oct. 16.

The cost of the books is by donation. Proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Rumford Public Library, a private group of individuals who organize benefits to financially support library projects like the renovation of the children’s closet and events including the Downton Abbey Tea Party.

Those who wish to browse the sale will be required to wear gloves and, per library policy, anyone using the library must wear face coverings. Shoppers may attend the sale whenever the library, 56 Rumford Ave., is open. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays for at-risk library users.

For more information, contact the library at 207-364-3661 or on Facebook at facebook.com/rumfordlibrary.