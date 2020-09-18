100 Years Ago: 1920

The Androscoggin County Teachers annual meeting will be held at Webster Grammar hall, Auburn, on September 27.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The arrangements for the Women’s Exhibit at the Lewiston Fair, which opens Tuesday, are once more in charge of Mrs. Donald Hatch of Court Street, Awburn, who is being assisted by Mrs. Pauline Blackmore. As usual, the Women’s Exhibit and the art display will be located in the large hall that runs beneath the old grandstand near the cattle pulling ring. Several especially fine demonstrations and features have been placed for this year and one will feature Miss Verna Howard of Minot Avenue, Auburn, operator of a doll hospital who will be demonstrating the repairing of dolls and the stuffing of the rag dolls on Wednesday evening. A demonstration of ceramics will be presented on Thursday evening Friday afternoon, by Alberta Hewison and June Broadway who operate the Twin Ceramics in New Gloucester. .

25 Years Ago: 1995

4-H club member Alicia McCormick is not as tall as her working steer team and she doesn’t weigh as much as her pig, Oreo. Nevertheless, 10-year-old McCormick will compete with her steers, Woody and Mac, in the junior class 4-H steer competition and Oreo in the Junior class 4-H swine show at the Franklin County Fair this week. McCormick belongs to the 4-H’s Franklin County Working Steer Club and Franklin County Swine Club. She has entered shows in numerous fairs this summer and has won several awards. “I won a second blue ribbon at the Bangor fair in showmanship, a second blue in the pulling class at Skowhegan State Fair and a second blue in showmanship at Litchfield Fair last week,” she says when asked about her prizes. Her grandmother, Donna Tracy, says McCormick also received the most Improved Teamster award last spring at 4-H Achievement Night.

