WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Sept. 8.

Men’s High Game scratch: Tony White 267; Martin Hamner 201; Wayne Doyon 182;

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 610; Wayne Doyon 459; Martin Hamner 458

Mens High Game handicap: Tony White 314; Martin Hamner 271; Mike Crandall 249;

Mens High Series handicap: Tony White 751; Mike Crandall 671; Martin Hamner 669

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 201; Peggy Needham 156; Cathy Walton 147;

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 511, Peggy Needham 466 Cathy Walton 414

Women’s High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 258; Cleo Barker 245; Jenna Bullen 227

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 682; Jenna Bullen 647; Cleo Barker 635

Wednesday Night Ladies

 Week of Sept. 9.

Teams: #4 – 14-2, Designs by Darlene – 13-3, Just One More –  9-7, Bowling Belles – 8-8, Mines in the Gutter – 4-12

High Games: Lynn Chellis – 173, Hailee Perkins – 151, Natasha Richard – 142, Kay Seefeldt – 142, Gloria Nile – 141, Vicky Kinsey – 137, Kelly Couture – 136, Katie Dube – 131.

High Series: Lynn Chellis – 418, Vicky Kinsey – 395, Kay Seefeldt – 391, Kelly Couture – 387, Hailee Perkins – 371, Lisa Dube – 355, Gloria Nile – 353, Katie Dube – 317.

