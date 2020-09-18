SOUTH PARIS – Elbridge “Bo” Child, 70, formerly of Peru passed away peacefully at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris on Sept. 16, 2020. He was born in Rumford on Sept. 24, 1949, a son of Ernest Elbridge Child and Addie Mae (Buck) Child. He lived in Peru most of his life. He married Norma B. Trask on Oct. 20, 1984. He had one stepson, Wallace Trask.

Bo enlisted in the U.S. Army on July 15, 1968. He served in Vietnam as a combat engineer and demolition specialist with the First Cavalry, 8th Engineer Battalion. He was discharged on Nov. 15, 1971 with rank of PFC. He spent his career as a logger and crane operator at Irving Mill. His greatest hobby was woodworking.

He is survived by his three sisters, Earline Hoyt and her husband Raymond of Rumford, Debbie Brann of Peru and Debbie Hemingway and her husband Tommy, also of Peru. He also leaves behind his brother, Dwayne Child and his companion Karen Lark of Peru.

He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Everett Child; his wife and stepson; his brother Ernest “Gidge” Child; brother-in-law, Steve Brann; and two nephews, Mike Hoyt and Maurice Brann. The family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at the Veterans Home for the great care they gave Bo for the last four years. He loved you all.

Interment will take place at the Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of S.G. Thibault Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 250 Penobscot St. Rumford, 364-3366.