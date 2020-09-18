TURNER – Gary B. “Skip” Green, 72, a longtime resident of Turner, passed away following a lingering illness, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 24, 1948 in Livermore, the son of Alden A. Green and Barbara E. (Langlin) Green. He attended school at Leavitt Institute in Turner.He was owner and operator of Gary B. Green Trucking, Logging and Excavation. Skip married Judy Mason and they had five children, Tammy, Barry, Barbie, Michele and Kimberly.He later married Glenice (Parker) Chizmar on June 6, 1992 and they were blessed to share 28 wonderful years together.Skip greatly enjoyed the outdoors, being in the woods, hunting, camping, and their camp on Bear Pond. He liked listening to “The Oldies”, pulling into car dealerships just to check out the new vehicles and was known for his on the fly “Jingles”.He also liked going to the fairs, especially Woodman’s Day at the Fryeburg Fair; and making sure that he always got some apple crisp with ice cream before leaving the fairgrounds. His children will always hold dear the wonderful childhood memories they made together as a family, going to Story Land, camping and other excursions. He loved cooking for them, family gatherings and his favorite holiday “Christmas”.You would see the twinkle in his eyes as he beamed with pride as he watched his family, knowing how blessed he truly was. He will be remembered for his passionate work ethics, and providing for his family. He was an amazing person, and his love for his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and family will forever be remembered. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenice Green of Turner; his children, Dennis Hutchinson and wife Marianne of Lewiston, Tammy Birtwell and husband Mark of Wayne, Barry Green and companion Sondra Sechrist of Turner, Barbie Clement and husband Ronney of Monmouth, Michele Green and companion Bill Davenport of Turner and Kimberly Mason and husband Phillip of San Antonio, Texas, stepsons, Michael Chizmar and wife Daryl of Auburn, and Joseph Chizmar of Turner; 15 grandchildren, Brittany, Morgan, Vincent, Sydney, Sam, Max, Mason, Casey, Libby, Gabrielle, Noah, Anna, Olivia, Anderson and Owen; three step-grandchildren, Melissa, Sarah and Louis; two great-grandchildren, Teddy and Charlie; siblings, Valerie “Neni” Green, Charles “Billy” Green, Alvin “Happy” Green and wife Juanita, and Janice “Toddy” Kilbreth; in-laws, Pam Green, Nancy Bouchard, Carolyn Parker-Norzo, and Richard Parker; his uncle, Butch Langlin and wife Jane; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Alden and Barbara Green; brothers, Steve Green, Alden “Wank” Green and Bert Green; and in-laws, Walter and Blanche Parker. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.comA graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25 at Lakeside Cemetery, Federal Road, Livermore. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls.In lieu of flowers if desired contributions may be made in Memory of Gary B. “Skip” Green to:Dempsey Center,PO Box 277,Auburn, ME 04212

