Rangeley Baptist Church hosts Marriage Night 2020 Conference, a free one night event for married couples.

If there’s anything certain about 2020 it’s that nothing seems certain anymore. The global pandemic has disrupted the norm. Couples have added tension brought on by quarantines, shutdowns, and cooped-up kids. Prioritizing marriage has taken some creativity over the past several months. We’ve realized now more than ever that marriage isn’t immune from disruption. It needs care and attention during any time in your life.

This video conference will feature 6 best-selling authors/speakers and comedian Michael Jr. who has earned a reputation as one of the best comics of today. Marriage Night is dedicated to a meaningful and refreshing time for you and your spouse filled with laughter and life lessons. Childcare is available, please reserve in advance.

This FREE event is on Saturday, October 3rd, 5:30PM – 8:30PM at the Rangeley Baptist Church, 3 Lake Street, Rangeley. Refreshments will be served and covid guidelines will be in place. For more information and to reserve your space – [email protected] or (207) 864-9777.

A happy and healthy marriage doesn’t happen by accident. It takes work. We exercise and eat healthy for our bodies but what do we do to strengthen our marriages? Make your marriage a priority.