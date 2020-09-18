Sandy River Plantation annual town meeting will be held on September 26th at 1:00pm at the Sandy River Plantation town office. The meeting will be held outside in back of the Town Hall. Please remember to bring your own chairs.
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
-
Business
U.S. says it is banning use of TikTok, WeChat for national security
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Educating an Ignorant Stock Trader
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Global virus cases top 30 million, 6.7 million in U.S. alone
-
The Rangeley Highlander
I Maintain a Strong Affinity for 3 Subjects Due to my Early Montana Years ….all three are fairly rare in Maine