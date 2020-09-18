Friday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Syracuse
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Campbell at Coastal Carolina
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi State at Auburn
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 103 miles
GOLF
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore. (taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
7:30 p.m.
NESN — NY Yankees at Boston
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Miami
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:25 p.m.
ESPN — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Tijuana
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Early Saturday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12 a.m.
ESPN2 — AFL: Melbourne at Essendon
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
RUGBY
1 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Gold Coast at Manly-Warringah
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Wests at Melbourne
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Sydney
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals
