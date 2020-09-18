FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington, once again, received national recognition for educational excellence from both the U.S.News & World Report and Washington Monthly in this year’s annual college rankings. Farmington was ranked in the top 10 colleges in a total of six categories by the two publications.

U.S.News named UMF No. 4 as a Best Value for students based on academic quality and cost. It also named Farmington No. 5 in Top Public Colleges and No. 6 in Best Regional College Public and Private. These rankings were in UMF’s Carnegie classification of Regional Colleges in the North.

“We are so proud to be nationally recognized for the academic quality and value we offer our students,” said Edward Serna, UMF president. “Individuals come to Farmington ready to prepare for their career goals. While here, they not only acquire the knowledge and skills they’ll need, but also have the opportunity to develop confidence in their abilities and a strong sense of self-worth that helps them continue to be successful after graduation.”

In addition, U.S.News recognized UMF as No. 2 for Best College for Veterans, a category to help veterans and active duty service members pursue a more affordable college education; and No. 6 as a Top Performer in Social Mobility, a ranking that recognizes how well schools graduate students from lower family incomes.

In its ranking of top Bachelor’s Colleges, Washington Monthly ranked Farmington No. 9 out of 248 public and private bachelor’s colleges in the U.S. The overall score is a combination of three metrics including social mobility, research and service.

This is the eleventh year in a row UMF has been recognized by Washington Monthly as a smart, well-run college that helps students earn a high-quality diploma at an affordable price while instilling in them a sense of service.

This year’s U.S.News rankings assessed 1,452 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. Thoroughly vetted academic data from surveys and reliable third party sources are used to calculate each year’s rankings.

