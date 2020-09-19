When I drop my ballot off at Auburn City Hall in a few weeks, it will include a vote for Matt Leonard for State Senate.
I did my research as to Matt’s opponent, a Democrat. I’ve never met the gentleman, never had as much of a word with him, and he appears to be an affable, smiling, chap. He votes, invariably, the Democrat Party line which today is lurching hard to the left.
Sickened by the “peaceful protests” that are destroying American cities, there is not much I can do but make sure I vote for people who are not socialists and do not support socialist causes. One vote is all I get and I will use it wisely.
Matt Leonard will stand up for America first in Augusta. Voting for Matt is just one thing I can do to start the turnaround in Maine away from socialism.
Bob Stone, Auburn
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
Oxford County police log
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Mainers seeking internet upgrade tell stories of poor service to highlight feds’ mistakes
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Not saying the “C” words
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Marbles
-
Auto Racing
New Oxford Dragway dedicates Friday’s races to Ricky “Fordman” Moody