When I drop my ballot off at Auburn City Hall in a few weeks, it will include a vote for Matt Leonard for State Senate.

I did my research as to Matt’s opponent, a Democrat. I’ve never met the gentleman, never had as much of a word with him, and he appears to be an affable, smiling, chap. He votes, invariably, the Democrat Party line which today is lurching hard to the left.

Sickened by the “peaceful protests” that are destroying American cities, there is not much I can do but make sure I vote for people who are not socialists and do not support socialist causes. One vote is all I get and I will use it wisely.

Matt Leonard will stand up for America first in Augusta. Voting for Matt is just one thing I can do to start the turnaround in Maine away from socialism.

Bob Stone, Auburn