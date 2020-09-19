Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Bryan Danse, 39, of Lisbon, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:04 p.m. Saturday on Webster Road in Lisbon.

• Eric Holman, 27, of Peru, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 4 p.m. Saturday on Route 4 in Turner.

Lewiston

• Joseph Libby, 32, of Naples, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 12:43 a.m. Saturday on College Street.

• Christopher Keith, 40, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 10:25 a.m. Saturday at 12 Pearl St.

• Stanley Patterson, 42, of Lewiston, on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release, 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 586 Pleasant St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Drew C. Dow, 23, of Topsham, struck a vehicle driven by Angela R. Hardy, 52, of Turner at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Danville Corner and Old Danville roads. Dow’s 2018 GMC and the 2019 Honda driven by Hardy and owned by John F. Murphy Home were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Stephen Bruneau, 68, of Turner, struck a trash can, drove over a curb and got stuck on it at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street. The 2012 Honda driven by Bruneau and owned by Diane R. Bruneau of Turner received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Thomas J. Newcomb, 27, of Mexico, backed into a vehicle driven by Dawn M. Castonguay, 65, of Hartford at 11:29 a.m. Thursday in the Big Lots parking lot on Center Street. Newcomb’s 2011 Dodge received minor damage and Castonguay’s 2010 Subaru received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Sandra A. Dingley, 70, of Lisbon, struck a vehicle driven by Noah B. Perreault, 20, of Auburn at 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Kings Road. Dingley’s 2015 Subaru received functional damage and Perreault’s 2010 Honda was towed.

