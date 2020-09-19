In my travels throughout the country, I, as a liberal, was happy to acknowledge the two Republican women senators in my state who represented all the people of Maine. Especially Olympia Snowe, a senator I greatly admired, who put Mainers above party loyalty.
Since President Trump took office and began minimizing anyone that did not enter his sphere of admirers, Sen. Susan Collins has tried to represent her constituents except when it conflicted with the president’s wishes. When we were scrutinizing Bret Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, Susan gave the impression of being undecided before throwing her full support to him and carrying the day for the president. Same thing with the “Tax Cut” bill. During the impeachment proceedings, she gave the impression of being fair and impartial. When we expected her to protect her legacy and the people of Maine, Sen. Collins reinforced her position as one President Trump’s loyal underlings.
Time for Susan Collins to go.
Vote for Sara Gideon.
Ron Russell, Auburn
