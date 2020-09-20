Two of the 10 hospital staff quarantined Thursday and Friday at Waterville’s Northern Light Inland Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced late Saturday evening.

The two employees were described as not being “care providers” and as having “social contact with the patient prior to admission and as visitors to the hospital prior to the patient’s COVID diagnosis” in a written statement from Dr. Gavin Ducker, Inland’s senior physician executive and co-president of Northern Light Health Medical Group, the hospital network that operates the hospital.

The two employees, who were not part of the patient’s care team, are now isolating at home, Ducker said, and the patient is now hospitalized at Inland.

The hospital first disclosed the quarantines in a short statement posted on the network’s website late Friday afternoon, but declined to share further details, including how so many hospital workers were exposed. In its original statement, Inland said it learned Thursday that the patient had tested positive for the disease and staff were working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to trace the contacts of those they had isolated.

The 10 staff members isolated Thursday and Friday had either prolonged face-to-face contact with the patient or prolonged exposure to those who had, according to Ducker. “We are working closely with the Maine CDC regarding staff exposures and they are completely satisfied that other patients at Inland have not been put at risk,” he added.

It was not clear from the statement if the other eight quarantined staff members had received results from their tests.

Ducker was not available for an interview and Northern Light Health declined to elaborate further on the situation, citing patient and staff privacy concerns. Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long has not responded to inquiries about Inland – which is now presumably an outbreak because it had led to at least three COVID-19 infections – starting late Friday afternoon.

Inland has had relatively little experience with COVID-19, having not treated an inpatient with the disease since April 3. As of Thursday, the hospital had reported no confirmed COVID inpatients, though that has presumably changed since the Thursday census was taken.

Northern Light Health’s hospitals have together cared for confirmed COVID patients totaling 700 bed nights, but this is the first time the network has posted a news release about having to quarantine staff because they had been exposed to the disease.

