CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Alfonso Ribeiro, 49; Nancy Travis, 59; Bill Murray, 70; Stephen King, 73.

Happy Birthday: Take pride in what you do. Focus on home, family and taking care of personal matters that can influence how and where you live. Refuse to let your emotions twist your judgment. Don’t feel you are obligated to put others before yourself and your loved ones. Social distancing will put a damper on your long-term plans. Make adjustments and keep moving forward. Your numbers are 2, 9, 15, 27, 35, 41, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stabilize your money situation. Invest in something that will help you raise your earning potential. Physical fitness and educational pursuits are favored. A meaningful relationship will undergo a change that leads to added benefits. Romance is in the stars. 5 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Finish what you start, regardless of what others do or say. Get things done on time in order to avoid criticism. If you do a good job, it will lead to rewards. Take care of your responsibilities, and live up to your promises. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your emotions in check, facts straight and expectations doable. Make personal improvements. Use your intelligence to come up with an idea that will help you get ahead. Physical fitness is encouraged. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Choose to do things differently. By taking a unique path, you will discover the talents and skills you didn’t realize you possessed. A change of plans will work in your favor, and an opportunity will bring you closer to someone special. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Work from home if possible. What you accomplish will far exceed your expectations and set a precedent that will give you the incentive to combine your working and living spaces to achieve optimum efficiency and lower your overhead. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your intentions a secret until you have a plan in place. Taking a unique approach to an old idea looks promising. Refuse to let a past connection interfere with your life. Avoid extreme situations and overindulgent individuals. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Find a one-of-a-kind way to present what you have to offer. A change regarding how you earn your living or handle money is favored. Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction that will leave you at a loss. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for a new way to solve an old problem. A change of attitude or approach will give you the leverage you need to gain support. The proper protocol will be necessary to avoid a setback. A partnership is overdue for an adjustment. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Pay more attention to what’s going on around you. Don’t trust anyone with information that is sensitive. Take more time to assess your health and finances. Take care of professional responsibilities in order to avoid complaints. Think before you act. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be part of the solution, not the problem. Use common sense, and offer alternatives that are in line with what’s best for everyone. A positive change at home will ensure that you don’t disrupt your relationship with someone you depend on. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more time and effort into nurturing meaningful relationships. As long as you can keep the peace without having to do something that may jeopardize your position, reputation or opportunities, you’ll come out on top. Romance is favored. 4 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional matters will surface if you or someone you are dealing with isn’t honest. Spend more time helping others and less time trying to manipulate situations to suit your needs. Relationships require trust, patience and equality to stand the test of time. 2 stars

Birthday Baby: You are impulsive, entertaining and sensitive. You are opportunistic and opinionated.

