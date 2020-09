Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Nikolas B. Williams-Drapeau, 30, of Lewiston struck a vehicle driven by Richard Hall, 47, of Oxford at 12:55 p.m. Friday on Washington Street.

• A vehicle driven by Emma L. Blyberg, 21, of Buckfield struck a guardrail at 9:22 p.m. Sunday on Chasse Street. Blyberg’s 2008 Scion was towed.

