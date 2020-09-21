Monday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — Port Adelaide at Collingwood
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ABC, ESPN — New Orleans at Las Vegas
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Reed vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

Early Tuesday

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Samsung at NC
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

filed under:
sports on tv
