LEWISTON — Central Maine Medical Center is in lockdown after receiving a call that someone was going to the hospital with a gun.

The hospital received the call at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday through its switchboard. Lewiston police said the caller provided information about someone else issuing “a vague threat of self-harm or potential harm” to others.

The hospital was locked down at 9:30 a.m., according to hospital spokeswoman Jackie Weder.

“We’re unable to rule out if it’s a credible call,” Weder said.

CMMC is accepting emergency patients only and those patients must go through the emergency entrance to be screened by police. Visitors are not allowed.

Patients who are ready to be discharged can leave the building. Employees are being encouraged to stay on campus until the end of their shift.

The hospital will remain in lockdown until the threat is cleared by hospital security and Lewiston police.

