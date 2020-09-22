ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos haven’t announced the signing, said the seventh-year veteran is going through the COVID-19 protocols after agreeing to a one-year deal.

Bortles, the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, won’t be able to join the team until the weekend.

Brett Rypien is expected to serve as Jeff Driskel’s backup Sunday when the Broncos (0-2) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1).

Driskel took over last weekend when starter Drew Lock injured his throwing shoulder on a sack in Pittsburgh. Lock is expected to miss three to five weeks with a bruised rotator cuff.

Driskel, who is 1-7 as a starter in his career, threw two touchdown passes in relief of Lock but also was sacked six times and threw a critical interception that resulted in Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffering a season-ending knee injury while making the tackle. Driskel started five games for the Bengals in 2018 and three for the Lions last year. His career record as a starter is 1-7.

WASHINGTON: Right guard Brandon Scherff went on injured reserve Tuesday after hurting his right knee and receiver Cam Sims was brought up from the practice squad.

Scherff, Washington’s top offensive lineman, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is playing under a franchise tag this season. He got injured Sunday and missed the second half of a 30-15 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.

GIANTS: The New York Giants placed running back Saquon Barkley on injured reserve Tuesday, a day after confirming the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year tore his right ACL.

The Giants made the move Tuesday and replaced Barkley’s roster spot by signing cornerback Ryan Lewis off the practice squad.

Barkley was hurt near the Chicago sideline after trying to fend off Bears safety Eddie Jackson on a 6-yard carry early in the second quarter. The No. 2 overall draft choice in 2018 dragged his right leg behind him as he was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline.

« Previous

Next »