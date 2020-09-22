AUBURN – Doria (Bea) Caouette went home to Jesus on September 7, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1927, the daughter of Marie Legasse and George Bouchard. She was an amazing woman who never met a stranger. Doria had strength and wisdom beyond belief and she had the greatest love for all of her family.

She is survived by three daughters, Pauline Claver, Linda Norris, and Lisa Olmstead. And two sons, Bert Laplante, Ronald Caouette. She also has 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two granddogs.

Doria was preceded in death by her husband Henry of 69 years, and three sons, Albert Caouette, Dan Caouette, and Tom Caouette. She resided at the Chapman House for the last three years, where she made great friends and was loved by all.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Chapman house for loving her like family and taking great care of her.

We would also like to thank the staff at the hospice house in Auburn for being the Angels that they are.

A graveside gathering will be held November 1, at noon for family, at Graceland Memorial Park in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the underground railroad.