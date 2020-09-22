• Amy E. Boutilier, 41, 16 Depot St., West Paris, on two charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, and charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to appear after bailed, 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 27 Bethel Road, West Paris, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Francis R. Clark, 30, 191 High St., West Paris, on charges of aggravated assault and probation violation, at 11:17 p.m. Friday in West Paris by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert J. Hermanson, 26, 37 High St., Buckfield, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating after habitual offender revocation with two priors, illegal attachment of plates, and violating condition of release, 11:15 p.m. Friday at 467 Main St., Oxford, by Oxford Police Department.

• Paul J. Hersom, 32, 73 Upton Road, Harrison, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 11:49 p.m. Friday in Norway by Norway Police Department.

• Erric W. Stack, 39, 6 Bolster Place, Apt. 2, Norway, on a charge of operating after registration suspended, 2:19 p.m. Sunday, no address, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

