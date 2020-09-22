TUESDAY

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF
3 p.m.

GOLF – The Payne’s Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.

KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 – Samsung at NC

5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 – SK at LG

MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.

MLBN – Philadelphia at Washington

6 p.m.

MLBN – Philadelphia at Washington

6:30 p.m.

ESPN – NY Yankees at Toronto

7:30 p.m.

NESN – Baltimore at Boston

9 p.m.

FS1 – Texas at Arizona

9:30 p.m.

ESPN – Oakland at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

TNT – Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)

TENNIS
4 a.m.

TENNIS – Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS – Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round

WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 – WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 – WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles