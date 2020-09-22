TUESDAY
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF – The Payne’s Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 – Samsung at NC
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 – SK at LG
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN – Philadelphia at Washington
6 p.m.
MLBN – Philadelphia at Washington
6:30 p.m.
ESPN – NY Yankees at Toronto
7:30 p.m.
NESN – Baltimore at Boston
9 p.m.
FS1 – Texas at Arizona
9:30 p.m.
ESPN – Oakland at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
TNT – Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Teams TBA (taped)
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS – Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS – Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 2nd Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 – WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 – WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. —
