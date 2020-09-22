LEWISTON — St. Mary’s Health System, a member of Covenant Health, has hired two new primary care providers, Dr. Hoang Dang and Dr. Diana Trofimovitch.

Dang holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and earned his medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine.

Trofimovitch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in life sciences from the University of Toronto in Ontario, Canada and earned her medical degree from the Saba University School of Medicine.

Hoang and Trofimovitch are accepting new patients at Auburn Medical Associates, 2 Great Falls Plaza in Auburn.

